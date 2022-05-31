Confederate monument removed from lawn of Daviess County Courthouse

A Confederate monument that stood on the front lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse in Owensboro, Kentucky, was removed from the property on Tuesday morning.
The monument, which depicted a Confederate soldier armed with a rifle, had been sitting on the courthouse lawn since 1900.
Now, all that remains of the monument on the courthouse lawn is the base, which reads "To Our Confederate Heroes."
The fate and ownership of the Confederate statue has been widely debated.
Earlier in May, a judge ruled that the statue belonged to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, and that the court had the authority to "dispose of" the statue however they saw fit.
44News Reporter Jake Thomas is in Owensboro working to gather more information about what happened to the the statue. He'll have more information on the story on 44News At 5.