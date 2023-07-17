Construction delays push back start date for Hopkins County Schools

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Intended to open up in July, the new Hanson Elementary School looks far from finished. Hopkins County Schools addressed the situation first thing in Monday's board meeting.
The meeting began with an update from A&K Construction, the company tasked with building the new elementary school. After repeated delays pushed the finish date for the construction to Aug. 7, just two days before the start of the school year, the school board became uncomfortable with that start date.
During the meeting, Shannon Embry, school board chairman, told the president of A&K Construction ”you’ve put us in a position where we’re going to have to make an adjustment, and we are going to make an adjustment. We’ve decided that our start date is going to be Tuesday, Aug. 15… we’ve moved it back.”
All schools in the Hopkins County Schools district will be starting school almost a week later than normal.
Amy Smith, superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, told 44News ”the reason for this is not to give A&K Construction an extension on any of those deadlines. Our expectation is still for them to meet them, but it is for us to give our staff time so that they have those classrooms ready.”
The school board says they have publicly shared the information they’ve been given by the construction company, and can only go off of the estimates they provide.
”We have based our decisions on the deadlines they’ve given us," Superintendent Smith said. "We are not the ones that are completing the construction. We rely on them–the experts–to be able to be able to do that and to give us a date and live by that.”