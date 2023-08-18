 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Construction on new Goodwill facility is one year away from completion

  • Updated
  • 0
Construction on Goodwill facility is ongoing
Aaliyah Mulero

The new Goodwill building in Washington Square Mall is set to be completed by 2024.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Washington Square Mall has seen little activity in the past few years with only a few offices and businesses occupying the space, but a new development might be able to revive the space to help the community. 

For over five years the building that once held the Sears store, remained empty until now.

With the help of Evansville Goodwill Industries Incorporated and the Evansville Rescue Mission, construction on a space to revitalize the property is underway.

The new project will house a community center, store, and the good skills academy, as well as corporate offices, and conference rooms.

One of the biggest additions will be the Excel Center, an area in the facility that offers education for adults to earn their high school diplomas.

The education center will have 10 classrooms, educational learning at your own pace, combined curriculum, and even a drop-in child care center while you attend classes.

For Katie Reigelsperger, the program changed her life.

Finally receiving her high school diploma lead to her starting her own business teaching others to receive medical certification training.

"The confidence, the high school diploma, just everything that comes with it, are all factors in it how it changed my life, " says Reigelsperger.

Reigelsperger also says, "My family and I wouldn't be where we are without those opportunities. " 

With the huge project on the new facility, the once lively Washington Square Mall, that now only houses a few businesses, is seeing a revamp in the building. Raising hopes that the mall will see a revitalization.

Construction is expected to be completed around August of 2024.

Recommended for you