Construction on new Goodwill facility is one year away from completion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Washington Square Mall has seen little activity in the past few years with only a few offices and businesses occupying the space, but a new development might be able to revive the space to help the community.
For over five years the building that once held the Sears store, remained empty until now.
With the help of Evansville Goodwill Industries Incorporated and the Evansville Rescue Mission, construction on a space to revitalize the property is underway.
The new project will house a community center, store, and the good skills academy, as well as corporate offices, and conference rooms.
One of the biggest additions will be the Excel Center, an area in the facility that offers education for adults to earn their high school diplomas.
The education center will have 10 classrooms, educational learning at your own pace, combined curriculum, and even a drop-in child care center while you attend classes.
For Katie Reigelsperger, the program changed her life.
Finally receiving her high school diploma lead to her starting her own business teaching others to receive medical certification training.
"The confidence, the high school diploma, just everything that comes with it, are all factors in it how it changed my life, " says Reigelsperger.
Reigelsperger also says, "My family and I wouldn't be where we are without those opportunities. "
With the huge project on the new facility, the once lively Washington Square Mall, that now only houses a few businesses, is seeing a revamp in the building. Raising hopes that the mall will see a revitalization.
Construction is expected to be completed around August of 2024.