Construction workers are experience extreme temperatures while working

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The extreme heat across the Tri-State is having a big impact on people working outside.
Construction workers were still on the clock, even as the heat index climbed in the triple digits.
Workers tell 44News they are drinking lots of water and taking lots of breaks.
Doctors are warning people who have to be outside, to monitor their bodies for heat related illnesses.
The two big ones being heat exhaustion and the potentially deadly heat stroke.
Signs from those illnesses vary from heavy sweating to rapid heart rate.
Workers say they have a buddy system in place where they monitor one another.
Local hospitals and doctors say they have treated a number of people for heat related illnesses.
Doctors say unless you have to be outside to try and stay indoors.