Contract Worker at Prison in Muhlenberg County Charged With Rape of Inmate

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Golconda. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Newburgh Dam. .Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River into at least next week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. For Shawneetown, Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.8 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 40.8 feet Friday, March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&