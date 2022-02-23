Contract Worker at Prison in Muhlenberg County Charged With Rape of Inmate

A Muhlenberg County woman working as a contracted employee at the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City was charged with rape after an investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police, the agency said Wednesday.
KSP says the investigation began on Tuesday after it was contacted by officials at the Green River Correctional Complex about a contract employee being involved in a sexual relationship with an inmate.
After an investigation began into the matter, KSP says 38-year-old Elizabeth Koonce of Powderly was arrested and charged with 3rd Degree Rape.
According to KSP, Koonce was working at the prison as a contract employee with Aramark, a contract company with GRCC for food services.
Koonce was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail.
KSP says the investigation remains ongoing at this time.