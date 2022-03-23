Control Areas Lifted Around Dubois County Farms Impacted by Bird Flu

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says four control areas have been lifted around four Dubois County farms impacted by "highly pathogenic avian influenza," otherwise known as bird flu.
The Indiana BOAH said Wednesday that the control areas surrounding Dubois County sites D1, D2, D3 and D4 had been lifted.
According to officials, this means that commercial farms in the control areas are no longer under quarantine, and that weekly and bi-weekly surveillance testing is no longer required. Additionally, movement permits have also been eliminated.
A news release from the Indiana BOAH says that surveillance of backyard flocks in the control areas is complete, and that owners will receive notice of the quarantine release by mail.
While the control areas have been lifted, the state board of animal health says that the D1, D2, D3, and D4 farms themselves remain under quarantine until the final steps of the flock plan are complete. Final activities include compost disposal, virus elimination, environmental sampling for presence of the virus, and a fallow period.
For full access to information on the bird flu situation, you can visit in.gov/boah.