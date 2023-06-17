Convicted drug dealer arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEVV) — A convicted drug dealer is behind bars, again, for new charges related to drug dealing.
Evansville police say they stopped Daniel Booker because he matched the description of a suspect with a felony warrant.
Officers arrested Booker after they found multiple small baggies containing meth and a scale on him.
Booker is facing multiple charges including dealing methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
According to police, Booker has previous convictions for dealing narcotics out of Florida.