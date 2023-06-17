 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air now in
effect until midnight CDT Sunday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Sunday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Convicted drug dealer arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEVV) — A convicted drug dealer is behind bars, again, for new charges related to drug dealing.

Evansville police say they stopped Daniel Booker because he matched the description of a suspect with a felony warrant.

Officers arrested Booker after they found multiple small baggies containing meth and a scale on him.

Booker is facing multiple charges including dealing methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

According to police, Booker has previous convictions for dealing narcotics out of Florida.

