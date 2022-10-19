 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009,
010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022,
075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085,
085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* Affected Area...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Convicted killer of missing teen Brittanee Drexel sentenced to life in prison

Raymond Douglas Moody, 62, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, a teenager who went missing in 2009.

 Georgetown County Sheriff

The man convicted of killing 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday.

Raymond Douglas Moody, 62, was also sentenced to two consecutive 30-year sentences for the charges of criminal sexual assault and kidnapping.

Moody pleaded guilty to all the charges against him before the judge read the sentence.

"I was a monster, was a monster then, was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel's life," Moody said while addressing the courtroom. "I don't have the words to express how horrible I feel and I've felt ever since that day. I'm very sorry."

Brittanee's family was present at the sentencing hearing and requested the judge hand out the harshest sentence against Moody.

Chad Drexel, Brittanee's adoptive father, called Moody a "perverted, sick monster," while her mother, Dawn Drexel, asked the judge to sentence Moody "to the fullest extent of the law."

Brittanee, who was from the Rochester, New York, area, was last seen on April 25, 2009, on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. She was reportedly on the way to meet friends at another hotel when she disappeared.

Her mother told CNN at the time she had forbidden her daughter to go to Myrtle Beach, a popular destination for high school and college spring break. The teen went anyway, and after she disappeared, Dawn Drexel drove to Myrtle Beach to help authorities in the search.

In May, Brittanee's remains were found in Georgetown County, South Carolina. The investigation led authorities to a site where they believe Moody buried her body a day after she went missing. Authorities said Moody kidnapped and strangled the teen the same day she disappeared.

