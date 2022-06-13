Cooling centers open as extreme heat hits the Tri-State

Officials in different parts of the Tri-State say cooling centers will be available to those trying to beat the extreme heat that's currently hitting the area.
In Evansville, Indiana, city officials will utilize the CK Newsome Community Center as a cooling center for the public. The lobby of the CK Newsome Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone seeking a safe, indoor space to get some relief from the heat.
In western Kentucky, Webster County officials are offering several locations where the public can cool off. Those include the Webster County Library and the Providence Library during business hours, the Clay Community Center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the Sebree City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Victory Worship Center in Dixon will also be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. throughout the week, with bottled waters, dominoes and cards, and a family-friendly movie available.
In Union County, the Sturgis Senior Citizen Center will be open as a cooling center from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Morganfield Senior Citizens Building will also offer a place to cool off from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
We'll update this list with more cooling center locations as they're announced.
For the latest forecast information for your area, visit wevv.com/weather.