‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ gearing up for Disney trip

A magical experience is days away for dozens of kids here in the Tri-State.
The Cops Connecting with Kids Disney trip is inching closer.
Planes are taking off on Monday, filled with middle school students from Evansville, Princeton, and Henderson. All to make memories of a lifetime and build better relationships with their local law enforcement.
It’s a program that’s taken nearly 300 kids to Disney so far.
Starting in 2015 when a local school decided to figure out a way to give kids a break from the classroom and have some fun.
Disney was the perfect place to do it.
“It started out as they wanted to do something fun for the children. A lot of the children had never even left Evansville, had never even been to a theme park or anything like that in their lives,” Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department says.
The school asked EPD if they could help chaperone and the program grew from there.
This year’s group will have 4 whole days to explore all the parks of Disney World.
They’re taking 56 students from the EVSC, 8 from Henderson, and 8 from Princeton, all accompanied by officers from each department.
As a student at McGary Middle School, David Montero got to experience the trip firsthand.
“I remember, you know, we went to every single park. I thought I was never going to go! It was just an amazing week. An unforgettable week,” Montero tells 44News.
Now, Montero has a vested interest in law enforcement, even interning right now at the department.
An internship he feels he wouldn’t have gotten if it weren’t for Cops Connecting with Kids, and the friendship he formed with Chief Bolin back in 2017.
“Every group that goes, they should be excited. Through the experience, they make it unique. It’s different, I love it,” Montero says.
44News has the incredible opportunity to attend the trip this year and will have coverage every night on 44News.