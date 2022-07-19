Cops Cycling for Survivors continues to travel through Indiana Tuesday

A group of Indiana law enforcement officers cycling around the Hoosier state woke up Tuesday morning in Gibson County.
Cops Cycling for Survivors started their morning at the gravesite of Gibson County Sheriff's Deputy Jed Fisher. Fisher passed away after a fatal heart attack during K9 training in October of 2001.
The cops have stopped at multiple gravesites of law enforcement officers who lost their lives while on duty and meeting with the survivors and family members to provide support.
The group left Indianapolis on July 11th and has already cycled through South Bend, Merriville, and Terre Haute.
On Monday, the group started in Terre Haute and traveled down U.S. 41 through Sullivan and Vincennes to a cemetery outside of Patoka for the gravesite of Harrison Hitch.
Hitch was a member of the Princeton Police Department when, on May 11, 1913, he was killed while attempting to arrest the ex-husband of a woman at her home.
Cops Cycling for Survivors will travel through Gibson and Pike Counties Tuesday for their next stop in Jasper.