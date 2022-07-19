 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cops Cycling for Survivors continues to travel through Indiana Tuesday

Cops Cycling Gibson County

A group of Indiana law enforcement officers cycling around the Hoosier state woke up Tuesday morning in Gibson County.

Cops Cycling for Survivors started their morning at the gravesite of Gibson County Sheriff's Deputy Jed Fisher.  Fisher passed away after a fatal heart attack during K9 training in October of 2001.

The cops have stopped at multiple gravesites of law enforcement officers who lost their lives while on duty and meeting with the survivors and family members to provide support.

The group left Indianapolis on July 11th and has already cycled through South Bend, Merriville, and Terre Haute. 

On Monday, the group started in Terre Haute and traveled down U.S. 41 through Sullivan and Vincennes to a cemetery outside of Patoka for the gravesite of Harrison Hitch.

Hitch was a member of the Princeton Police Department when, on May 11, 1913, he was killed while attempting to arrest the ex-husband of a woman at her home.

Cops Cycling for Survivors will travel through Gibson and Pike Counties Tuesday for their next stop in Jasper.

