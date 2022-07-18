Cops Cycling For Survivors to arrive into Gibson County Monday

Many Indiana law enforcement officers will arrive in Gibson County Monday afternoon during a state-wide bicycle ride to honor fallen officers.
The 21st annual Cops Cycling for Survivors will arrive in Princeton after leaving Terre Haute Monday morning.
The officers left Indianapolis from the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial on July 11th for the bike ride.
The group has already been through Richmond, South Bend, and Merriville.
Funds raised from this event will go towards honoring memories of Indiana officers killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed.
The ride will go south on U.S. 41 though Sullivan and Vincennes before arriving in Princeton.
On Tuesday, July 19th, the crew will ride from Princeton, Indiana to Jasper, Indiana.