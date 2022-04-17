Cordyon Fire and Rescue Gets New Truck After 45-years

After decades of using the same truck, Corydon Fire and Rescue is finally getting a new upgrade.
Saturday night, fire-fighters held a dedication for a brand new truck, which is replacing the old truck they have been using for 45 years.
The new truck has updated features that will help while firefighters are out saving lives, including being able to hold larger amounts of water.
"It's a blessing you know, because you always have that fear that you get somewhere and your truck is not functioning correctly, especially when it's a 1977,” said Cordyon Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Coghill. “But I mean, not saying this one can’t do it. But, it's just a good feeling to know that we've got the best equipment that we can have to provide for our protection."
The truck was purchased thanks to fundraisers and a FEMA grant.