Coronavirus cases on the rise in Kentucky

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Covid-19 numbers are ticking up in Kentucky. Outbreaks have even forced school closures in eastern Kentucky
In Henderson County, the number of Covid-19 cases in August is more than six times greater than all of July. Trends like that are happening all over the state.
As of the latest numbers released on August 26th, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) say there have been 235 coronavirus cases in Henderson County since the beginning of the month.
According to the state of Kentucky, there have been over 14,500 cases of Covid-19 throughout the state in August.
44News spoke with an area physician about the current common strains of Covid-19.
Dr. Mark Martin of Martin Family Practice told 44News ”most of the coronaviruses that are going around right now are variants of the Omicron. It seems to be easier spread, but it’s a lot less virulent. You’re looking at not as bad disease, but you might still get it.”
According to KDPH, there have been 308 cases of Covid-19 in Daviess County in August, an over 460% increase from the number of cases reported in Daviess County in July by the Green River Health District.
Some business owners in Daviess County are thinking about what they might have to do if cases continue to increase rapidly.
Oralis Radilla, owner of Don Mario’s restaurant, told 44News ”in the worst case scenario, we are definitely thinking about bringing back our mask policy, our social distancing, and, if we need to, really expanding on our carry-out orders. If that’s what we need to do to keep everyone safe then that’s what we will push to do.”
While serious illness from the current Covid-19 strains is lower than previous strains, certain populations like the elderly and those with respiratory conditions are still more at risk for serious health effects from coronavirus.
With kids being in back in school, it’s important to watch for signs of illness from your student, and keep them home if they show symptoms of the coronavirus.