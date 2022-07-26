1,002 new positive COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week.
Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:
- Daviess County: 406 new positive cases
- Hancock County: 30 new positive cases
- Henderson County: 243 new positive cases
- McLean County: 55 new positive cases
- Ohio County: 84 new positive cases
- Union County: 127 new positive cases
- Webster County: 57 new positive cases
According to GRDHD, one new COVID death was also seen in the last week. The health department says the person who died was a resident of Daviess County.
Tuesday's report is a slight increase from the previous week's reported increase of 944 new positive COVID-19 cases.
Over the last week, GRDHD says the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases for the seven-county district was 143.
According to Kentucky's latest COVID-19 community level map, which was published on July 22, all counties in our western Kentucky area remain in the "Red."