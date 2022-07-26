 Skip to main content
1,002 new positive COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

  • Updated
The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week.

Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:

  • Daviess County: 406 new positive cases
  • Hancock County: 30 new positive cases
  • Henderson County: 243 new positive cases
  • McLean County: 55 new positive cases
  • Ohio County: 84 new positive cases
  • Union County: 127 new positive cases
  • Webster County: 57 new positive cases

According to GRDHD, one new COVID death was also seen in the last week. The health department says the person who died was a resident of Daviess County.

Tuesday's report is a slight increase from the previous week's reported increase of 944 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Over the last week, GRDHD says the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases for the seven-county district was 143.

According to Kentucky's latest COVID-19 community level map, which was published on July 22, all counties in our western Kentucky area remain in the "Red."

Kentucky COVID map published July 22

Kentucky COVID map published July 22 (https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19)

