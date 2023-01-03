 Skip to main content
300 new positive COVID cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID MGN

There were 300 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the Green River District Health Department's (GRDHD) seven-county western Kentucky area on Tuesday.

While those 300 new positive cases of the virus were listed by the health department, GRDHD said that no new COVID-19 deaths had been recorded.

Here's where the new COVID-19 cases were reported by GRDHD Tuesday:

  • Daviess County: 132 new positive cases
  • Hancock County: 8 new positive cases
  • Henderson County: 93 new positive cases
  • McLean County: 16 new positive cases
  • Ohio County: 22 new positive cases
  • Union County: 10 new positive cases
  • Webster County: 19 new positive cases

GRDHD says the newly-reported cases were investigated between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

County COVID-19 level data can be found at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

