300 new positive COVID cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

There were 300 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the Green River District Health Department's (GRDHD) seven-county western Kentucky area on Tuesday.
While those 300 new positive cases of the virus were listed by the health department, GRDHD said that no new COVID-19 deaths had been recorded.
Here's where the new COVID-19 cases were reported by GRDHD Tuesday:
- Daviess County: 132 new positive cases
- Hancock County: 8 new positive cases
- Henderson County: 93 new positive cases
- McLean County: 16 new positive cases
- Ohio County: 22 new positive cases
- Union County: 10 new positive cases
- Webster County: 19 new positive cases
GRDHD says the newly-reported cases were investigated between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
County COVID-19 level data can be found at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.