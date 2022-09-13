555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday.
In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week.
The health department also said it had identified one new death.
Here's where the GRDHD identified the new death and cases:
- Daviess County: 276 new positive cases, 1 new death
- Hancock County: 26 new positive cases
- Henderson County: 102 new positive cases
- McLean County: 31 new positive cases
- Ohio County: 51 new positive cases
- Union County: 44 new positive cases
- Webster County: 25 new positive cases
According to GRDHD, the average number of new daily cases in the district for the week was 79.