705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area.
Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:
- Daviess County: 347 new positive cases
- Hancock County: 23 new positive cases
- Henderson County: 165 new positive cases
- McLean County: 25 new positive cases
- Ohio County: 67 new positive cases
- Union County: 42 new positive cases
- Webster County: 36 new positive cases
GRDHD says there were also three new COVID-19 deaths over the past week. One of those deaths was reported in Daviess County, with the other two reported in Henderson County.
According to the health department the average number of new daily cases in the district was 101.
According to the latest COVID-19 county data from the state, all counties in our western Kentucky area are in the red, except for Ohio County and Hancock County, which are yellow.