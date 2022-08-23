773 new COVID cases reported in Green River District Health Department's area

The Green River District Health Department released its latest COVID-19 data for its seven western Kentucky counties on Tuesday.
In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 773 new positive cases of the virus had been identified.
Here's where the new cases were reported by GRDHD:
- Daviess County: 312 new positive cases
- Hancock County: 40 new positive cases
- Henderson county: 181 new positive cases
- McLean County: 25 new positive cases
- Ohio County: 132 new positive cases
- Union County: 30 new positive cases
- Webster County: 53 new positive cases
GRDHD also said that three new COVID-19 deaths had occurred over the previous week, with one death in each Daviess, McLean, and Union counties.
The average number of new cases in the district for that period was 110 new cases a day.