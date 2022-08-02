 Skip to main content
...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today and
continuing through Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon,
Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat
indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday
afternoon.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday.

GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD.

Here's where GRDHD reported the new positive cases of the virus on Tuesday:

  • Daviess County: 386 new positive cases
  • Hancock County: 28 new positive cases
  • Henderson County: 231 new positive cases
  • McLean County: 28 new positive cases
  • Ohio County: 93 new positive cases
  • Union County: 75 new positive cases
  • Webster County: 45 new positive cases

The health department also said that there was one new COVID-19 death in Daviess County.

All of our western Kentucky communities remain in the Red on Kentucky's COVID-19 Community Level map, which indicates a high level of COVID-19.

