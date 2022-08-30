941 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department released updated COVID-19 data on its seven western Kentucky counties Tuesday.
In Tuesday's weekly report from GRDHD, there were 941 new positive cases of the virus and seven new COVID-19 deaths listed.
Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases and deaths:
- Daviess County: 397 new cases, 2 new deaths
- Hancock County: 65 new cases
- Henderson County: 235 new cases, 1 new death
- McLean County: 16 new cases, 1 new death
- Ohio County: 104 new cases, 2 new deaths
- Union County: 63 new cases
- Webster County: 61 new cases, 1 new death
According to GRDHD, the new data was investigated between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28.
The health department says the average number of new daily cases in the district for that period was 134.