944 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky communities

There were 944 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in our western Kentucky area on Tuesday.
The new positive cases of the virus were reported in the Green River District Health Department's weekly release.
GRDHD reports COVID-19 data for seven counties in our Kentucky area.
Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were listed Tuesday:
- Daviess County: 431 new positive cases
- Hancock County: 30 new positive cases
- Henderson County: 213 new positive cases
- McLean County: 27 new positive cases
- Ohio County: 114 new positive cases
- Union County: 68 new positive cases
- Webster County: 61 new positive cases
GRDHD also said that one new COVId-19 death had occurred in Hancock County.
In Tuesday's report, GRDHD said that the average number of new daily cases for the week was 135.
The latest COVID-19 map posted on kycovid19.ky.gov shows all Kentucky counties in our area in the "Red."