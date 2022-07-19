 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

944 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky communities

Kentucky COVID

There were 944 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in our western Kentucky area on Tuesday.

The new positive cases of the virus were reported in the Green River District Health Department's weekly release.

GRDHD reports COVID-19 data for seven counties in our Kentucky area.

Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were listed Tuesday:

  • Daviess County: 431 new positive cases
  • Hancock County: 30 new positive cases
  • Henderson County: 213 new positive cases
  • McLean County: 27 new positive cases
  • Ohio County: 114 new positive cases
  • Union County: 68 new positive cases
  • Webster County: 61 new positive cases

GRDHD also said that one new COVId-19 death had occurred in Hancock County.

In Tuesday's report, GRDHD said that the average number of new daily cases for the week was 135.

The latest COVID-19 map posted on kycovid19.ky.gov shows all Kentucky counties in our area in the "Red."

Kentucky COVID map

Kentucky COVID map posted July 15, 2022

