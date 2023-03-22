 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Ascension St. Vincent lifts visitor restrictions, mask requirement

Ascension St Vincent

More healthcare providers in the Tri-State are easing up on restrictions that were previously in place because of COVID-19.

Officials with Ascension St. Vincent say they've made several updates to their mask and visitor policies in recent days.

According to Ascension St. Vincent, universal masking is no longer required in patient-facing areas of hospitals. Additionally, all visitor restrictions have now been lifted.

While the health organization is easing up on those guidelines, Ascension says that some specialty areas and patient populations might still require extra safety measures like masking.

