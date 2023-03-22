Ascension St. Vincent lifts visitor restrictions, mask requirement

More healthcare providers in the Tri-State are easing up on restrictions that were previously in place because of COVID-19.
Officials with Ascension St. Vincent say they've made several updates to their mask and visitor policies in recent days.
According to Ascension St. Vincent, universal masking is no longer required in patient-facing areas of hospitals. Additionally, all visitor restrictions have now been lifted.
While the health organization is easing up on those guidelines, Ascension says that some specialty areas and patient populations might still require extra safety measures like masking.