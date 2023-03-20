City of Owensboro offering COVID-19 rental & business assistance via federal fund

The city of Owensboro is continuing to support their citizens and small businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are now offering their COVID-19 rental assistance & business assistance programs for 2023. The programs are made possible through funding from the federal CARES act.
The program allows people in need of rental assistance to apply for up to three months of rent, as long as they are a resident of Owensboro, and meet their designated household income requirement.
It also allows businesses to apply for a $2,500 grant, as long as they employ fewer than five people and are located within Owensboro city limits.
44News spoke to Abby Shelton, Community Development Director for the city of Owensboro, who said that people are still struggling to financially recover from the pandemic. "One thing after another, it piles up, people are just trying to catch up on bills, and they are still feeling the effects of it" said Shelton.
The funds are available on a first come first serve basis. Decisions on approval will be made as quickly as they can confirm eligibility.
"We have a little over $200,000 available this time, so we'll be able to provide that assistance hopefully in the foreseeable future until those funds are exhausted."
You can pick up or deliver hard copies of the application at Owensboro City Hall. You can also apply online, as well as find out about qualification requirements by clicking here.