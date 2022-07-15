COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Tri-State once again

The CDC released an updated COVID-19 data tracker which shows the community COVID-19 levels in different counties across the Tri-State.
In Vanderburgh County, the community levels of COVID-19 are high, according to the CDC.
The same goes for almost all counties in the surrounding area, except for Pike County, which has a low current community level.
Dubois and Perry County are registered as medium.
Data collected by the CDC shows 35% of all counties in the US are at a high level.
The surge in cases is being driven by the Omicron sub-variant “BA-5” which accounts for 65% of all new cases.
Several people are starting to take precautions again by masking up in public and getting tested frequently.
Others are wondering what the recommendations are now if you happen to test positive.
According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, you should stay home for at least 5 days if you receive a positive test, tell your close contacts, and keep an eye on your symptoms.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department’s website is a great tool to use if you ever have questions about coronavirus protocol.