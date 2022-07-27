Deaconess hosting back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine blitz

Officials with Deaconess Health System say they're planning to hold a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine blitz ahead of the start of class.
Deaconess will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone ages 6-months-old to 18-years-old during the event, which is being held on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
According to the event flyer, Deaconess says kids can attend the clinic whether it's their first, second, or booster dose of the vaccine.
During the back-to-school vaccine blitz, Deaconess says free school and coloring supplies will be available for all kids.
The event will happen from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, at the Deaconess Riley Children's Specialty Center 4209 Gateway Blvd. in Newburgh.
Appointments should be reserved online at deaconess.com/vaccine. Look for the "Back to School" location filter to schedule your child's appointment.