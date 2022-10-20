Drive-thru COVID-19 bivalent booster shot clinic planned in Owensboro

Health officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are offering a convenient way for residents to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
The Green River District Health Department says it's hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The drive-thru style event will happen from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at GRDHD's Owensboro location at 1501 Breckenridge St. The health department asks anyone attending to enter the parking lot using the Breckenridge Street entrance.
GRDHD says it will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines during the event, to anyone who's at least 12-years-old. The health department says the boosters can be given two months after completing your initial series of shots.
No registration is required, but anyone interested in getting the booster is asked to bring an insurance card if they have one.