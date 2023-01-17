Gibson County Jail taking precautions after positive COVID cases

Officials at the Gibson County Jail are taking safety precautions after several COVID-19 cases were identified at the facility.
Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanonven says he was notified of two positive COVID-19 cases at the jail on Monday.
The sheriff says the cases were investigated, and determined to be in two separate dayrooms on two separate floors.
According to the sheriff, jail and kitchen staff will be required to wear masks and gloves as necessary, and every dayroom will be treated as a quarantine unit until otherwise advised by medical staff. Sheriff Vanoven says jail staff will also be using sanitizing machines to disinfect high traffic areas used by inmates and staff.
Sheriff Vanoven says he'll be meeting with the health department on the matter sometime Tuesday.