Green River District Heath Department reports more cases of COVID from last week

More new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in portion of western Kentucky.
The Green River District Health Department reported 647 new confirmed COVID-19 infections last week, from June 27th to July 3rd.
The reported new cases include:
- 364 in Daviess County
- 106 in Henderson County
- 80 in Ohio County
- 35 in Webster County
- 21 in Hancock and Union Counties
- 20 in McLean County
In addition to the new cases, there were two new deaths due to COVID-19, one in Daviess County and one in Ohio County.
As of June 30th, McLean, Hancock, and Ohio Counties sit in the Red according to Kentucky Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Community Levels. Henderson, Daviess, and Webster sit in Yellow with medium levels and Union County sits in Green with low levels.