...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Green River District Heath Department reports more cases of COVID from last week

1,046 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Green River District

More new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in portion of western Kentucky.

The Green River District Health Department reported 647 new confirmed COVID-19 infections last week, from June 27th to July 3rd.

The reported new cases include:

- 364 in Daviess County

- 106 in Henderson County

- 80 in Ohio County

- 35 in Webster County

- 21 in Hancock and Union Counties

- 20 in McLean County

In addition to the new cases, there were two new deaths due to COVID-19, one in Daviess County and one in Ohio County.

As of June 30th, McLean, Hancock, and Ohio Counties sit in the Red according to Kentucky Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Community Levels.  Henderson, Daviess, and Webster sit in Yellow with medium levels and Union County sits in Green with low levels.