 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Health department reports 282 new positive COVID cases in western Kentucky counties

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID coronavirus graphic

CDC

The Green River District Health Department released a new weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday.

In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified, in addition to four new COVID-19 deaths.

Here's where the new COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported by GRDHD:

  • Daviess County: 127 new cases
  • Hancock County: 5 new cases
  • Henderson County: 48 new cases
  • McLean County: 13 new cases, 1 new death
  • Ohio County: 55 new cases, 3 new deaths
  • Union County: ;18 new cases
  • Webster County: 16 new cases

The health department says that the newly reported cases were investigated between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, and that the average number of new cases per-day for the period was 40.3.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you