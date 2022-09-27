Health department reports 282 new positive COVID cases in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department released a new weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday.
In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified, in addition to four new COVID-19 deaths.
Here's where the new COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported by GRDHD:
- Daviess County: 127 new cases
- Hancock County: 5 new cases
- Henderson County: 48 new cases
- McLean County: 13 new cases, 1 new death
- Ohio County: 55 new cases, 3 new deaths
- Union County: ;18 new cases
- Webster County: 16 new cases
The health department says that the newly reported cases were investigated between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, and that the average number of new cases per-day for the period was 40.3.