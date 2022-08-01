Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area.
Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High."
Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask indoors when in public, staying up to date on vaccinations, and getting tested if symptoms of the virus occur.
According to the CDC's latest COVID-19 community level map, all local counties in our southwestern Indiana area are classified as having "High" COVID-19 community levels.