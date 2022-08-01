 Skip to main content
...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected today through
Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat indices will reach
around 100 degrees today, and 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

  • Updated
positive COVID test mgn

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area.

Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High."

Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask indoors when in public, staying up to date on vaccinations, and getting tested if symptoms of the virus occur.

According to the CDC's latest COVID-19 community level map, all local counties in our southwestern Indiana area are classified as having "High" COVID-19 community levels.

Current COVID-19 Community Level graphic shared Monday by Deaconess

Current COVID-19 Community Level graphic shared Monday (Deaconess)
COVID-19 Community Level map as of Monday, Aug. 1 (CDC)

COVID-19 Community Level map as of Monday, Aug. 1 (CDC)

