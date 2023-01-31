Illinois governor announces end of state's COVID-19 public health emergency

The governor of Illinois says the end of the state's COVID-19 public health emergency is in sight.
According to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, the state's COVID Disaster Proclamation will end on May 11.
Gov Pritzker says the state's decision aligns with the federal government's decision to end the the national public health emergency.
While Gov. Pritzker announced the end of the proclamation after nearly three years, he says that COVID-19 has "has not disappeared."
“Let me be clear: COVID-19 has not disappeared. It is still a real and present danger to people with compromised immune systems—and I urge all Illinoisans to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already," Gov. Pritzker says.
Gov. Pritzker said that since the public health emergency was declared in March of 2020, the state has been able to benefit by receiving federal reimbursement for response costs, using the State Disaster Relief Fund for direct state costs and reimbursements to Illinois National Guard and mutual aid groups, and more.