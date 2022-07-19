Illinois' governor experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

Illinois' governor has tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter from the office of Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday that Gov. Pritzker had received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen.
According to the letter, Gov. Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.
For now, Gov. Pritzker plans to follow CDC guidelines by working from home.
The letter from the governor's office says Pritzker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and that he urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available booster shots.
Gov. Pritzker says he looks forward to returning to in-person work as soon as possible.