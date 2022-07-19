 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Illinois' governor experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Illinois' governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from the office of Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday that Gov. Pritzker had received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen.

According to the letter, Gov. Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

For now, Gov. Pritzker plans to follow CDC guidelines by working from home.

The letter from the governor's office says Pritzker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and that he urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available booster shots.

Gov. Pritzker says he looks forward to returning to in-person work as soon as possible.

