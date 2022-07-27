Kentucky schools invited to participate in COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students

Schools and school districts across the Bluegrass State are being invited to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students as they head back to the classroom.
The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) says it's inviting schools and districts statewide to participate in the "Healthy Back-to School" grant program, which supplies $20 Mastercard gift cards to be given out at school vaccination events.
“Local school leaders know their communities well and are extremely effective at designing school programming to help increase youth COVID-19 vaccination,” says Tom Stephens, KAHP Executive Director. “We want to empower them with resources to make clinics even more successful. In our experience partnering with many non-profit community organizations around the Commonwealth, the incentives provide a big boost to any effort. That’s exactly what we’re working to replicate at schools.”
Districts and schools that are interested in participating in the vaccination incentive program can visit kahp.org to apply.