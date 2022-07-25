Kentucky's 'COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza' scheduled in Ohio County

A statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort in Kentucky is stopping in Ohio County on Friday.
The "COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza" will take place at multiple locations throughout the state on Friday, July 29.
The effort is being led by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, in partnership with health departments and other health-related organizations in the state.
During the COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza, officials hope anyone who's at least 6-months-old will receive their COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.
In Ohio County, the event will be held at the Ohio County Health Center from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. Friday. The center is located at 1336 Clay Street in Hartford.
To see a full list of locations participating in the vaccination event, click here.