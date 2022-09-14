Kentucky's Governor, First Lady receive updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

During an event held in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted, and also called on leaders in government and other sectors to do the same.
“I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” Gov. Beshear said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”
“Protecting our kids, our families and our fellow Kentuckians from COVID-19 is so important,” said Mrs. Beshear. “Today, I was proud to join Andy and roll my sleeve up to get the latest booster to protect myself and those around me. Thank you to the incredible team at the Franklin County Health Department.”
Gov. Beshear says the boosters that he and Britainy received are updated boosters that have been modified to better protect from new COVID-19 variants while also bolstering previous vaccination protection.
Official recommendations on the updated boosters from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found on cdc.gov.