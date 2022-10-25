Mask requirement resumes at some Owensboro Health facilities due to high COVID-19 spread

Masks are back at some Owensboro Health facilities due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19, officials with the Kentucky health system said Tuesday.
A statement from Owensboro Health says that masks are once again being required at several facilities, including Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
OH says that the resumption of the mask requirement is due to high COVID-19 community transmission rates.
The health system says it will continue to update its masking requirements using CDC guidelines, which are based on county transmission levels.
You can see the current mask policy for your OH location by visiting owensborohealth.org/masking.