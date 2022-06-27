 Skip to main content
Muhlenberg County adds 124 new COVID-19 cases

Muhlenberg County Coronavirus Cases
Brian Miller

The Muhlenberg County Health Department says 124 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county during the last week.

The latest case count pushes the total number of cases to 10,757 since the pandemic began.

The latest spike comes after the county added 71 officially confirmed cases during the previous one-week period that ended on June 20.

The department is offering free testing and vaccines at the health department office June 28.

Additionally, there will be free testing and vaccines available at Lake Malone State Park on June 29.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered at the health department on June 30.

