Over 500% month-to-month increase of new COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Health officials are reporting a significant increase of COVID-19 cases in our western Kentucky communities.
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its latest COVID-19 report on Wednesday, highlighting the number of new positive cases in its seven western Kentucky counties for the month of August.
According to GRDHD, August saw 1,203 new positive cases of COVID-19. With just 195 cases reported in all seven of the health department's counties in July, that's an increase of over 500%.
New cases reported in each GRDHD county for August:
- 468 in Daviess County
- 27 in Hancock County
- 367 in Henderson County
- 43 in McLean County
- 101 in Ohio County
- 92 in Union County
- 105 in Webster County.
GRDHD says the average number of new cases per day in the district for the period between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 was 38.8.