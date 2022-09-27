 Skip to main content
Owensboro Health: COVID-19 vaccine clinics now appointment-only due to low inventory

Pfizer COVID Vaccine

If you're planning on getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Owensboro, Kentucky area, you may need to plan ahead.

Officials with Owensboro Health said Tuesday that all COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and The Springs are now by-appointment only.

OH says that currently, only Pfizer boosters are available, though Moderna boosters should be available soon.

If you want to make an appointment, go online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine, schedule through MyChart, or call 270-685-7100 (option 6).

