Owensboro Health: COVID-19 vaccine clinics now appointment-only due to low inventory

If you're planning on getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Owensboro, Kentucky area, you may need to plan ahead.
Officials with Owensboro Health said Tuesday that all COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and The Springs are now by-appointment only.
OH says that currently, only Pfizer boosters are available, though Moderna boosters should be available soon.
If you want to make an appointment, go online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine, schedule through MyChart, or call 270-685-7100 (option 6).