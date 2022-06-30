Owensboro hospital system makes face masks mandatory again as COVID-19 cases climb

An Owensboro, Kentucky hospital system spokesperson says the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the region is causing some policy changes.
On Thursday, officials with Owensboro Health announced masks will once again be required to be worn at all times by anyone who visits the any of the health system's for any reason.
Hospital leaders say the change was necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.
"COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in our area. To help protect our patients and team members, masks are now required for entry at all Owensboro Health facilities and must be worn throughout your visit," Thursday's statement from Owensboro Health said.
Owensboro Health operates healthcare facilities in multiple western Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hopkins, Henderson, and Muhlenberg.