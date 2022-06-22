Vanderburgh County Health Dept. holding COVID vaccine clinic for kids under 5

In Vanderburgh County, Indiana, officials with the local health department say they're planning to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids as young as 6-months-old.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department says it will distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 6-months-old to 4-years-old during a clinic on Friday, June 24.

To schedule an appointment for the clinic, call 812-435-2400 and select option 7.

The health department says that walk-ins will also be taken, but they'll be based on nursing and vaccine availability.