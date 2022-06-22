 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Through This Afternoon...

Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees will continue across the
region through late this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms
development will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned should consider
rescheduling them to the cooler evening hours. If you must be
outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent
breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Vanderburgh County Health Dept. holding COVID vaccine clinic for kids under 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh County Health Department

In Vanderburgh County, Indiana, officials with the local health department say they're planning to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids as young as 6-months-old.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department says it will distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 6-months-old to 4-years-old during a clinic on Friday, June 24.

To schedule an appointment for the clinic, call 812-435-2400 and select option 7.

The health department says that walk-ins will also be taken, but they'll be based on nursing and vaccine availability.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device