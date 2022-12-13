Western Kentucky counties report 318 new positive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

There were 318 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Green River District Health Department's seven-county area over the last week.
Tuesday's report from GRDHD also said that six new COVID-19 deaths had been identified in its counties.
Here's where the new COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported:
- Daviess County: 150 new cases, 6 new deaths
- Hancock County: 6 new cases
- Henderson County: 63 new cases
- McLean County: 18 new cases
- Ohio County: 22 new cases
- Union County: 41 new cases
- Webster County: 18 new cases
GRDHD says the average number of new cases in the district for that period was 45.4 new cases a day, and that the newly reported cases were investigated between December 5 and 11.