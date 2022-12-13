 Skip to main content
Western Kentucky counties report 318 new positive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

COVID MGN

There were 318 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Green River District Health Department's seven-county area over the last week.

Tuesday's report from GRDHD also said that six new COVID-19 deaths had been identified in its counties.

Here's where the new COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported:

  • Daviess County: 150 new cases, 6 new deaths
  • Hancock County: 6 new cases
  • Henderson County: 63 new cases
  • McLean County: 18 new cases
  • Ohio County: 22 new cases
  • Union County: 41 new cases
  • Webster County: 18 new cases

GRDHD says the average number of new cases in the district for that period was 45.4 new cases a day, and that the newly reported cases were investigated between December 5 and 11.

