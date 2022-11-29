Western Kentucky counties see 211 new COVID cases over the past week

The Green River District Health Department says its seven western Kentucky counties saw a collective 211 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past week.
That's in addition to three new COVID-19 deaths throughout the counties, according to GRDHD.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in:
- 112 new cases in Daviess County
- 17 new cases in Hancock County
- 39 new cases in Henderson County
- 13 new cases in McLean County
- 13 new cases in Ohio County, 1 new death
- 9 new cases in Union County, 1 new death
- 8 new cases in Webster County, 1 new death
GRDHD says these cases were investigated between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27.
According to the health department, COVID-19 community levels remain low in all counties, but officials say they're seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The health department also said that flu and other respiratory illnesses were widespread in all areas.