...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Expect gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph the rest of today and
tonight. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow
around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations.

We remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms
the rest of today and tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind
gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward
the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could
become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short
duration, weak tornado.

Continue to be weather aware the rest of today and this evening.

Western Kentucky counties see 211 new COVID cases over the past week

The Green River District Health Department says its seven western Kentucky counties saw a collective 211 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past week.

That's in addition to three new COVID-19 deaths throughout the counties, according to GRDHD.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in:

  • 112 new cases in Daviess County
  • 17 new cases in Hancock County
  • 39 new cases in Henderson County
  • 13 new cases in McLean County
  • 13 new cases in Ohio County, 1 new death
  • 9 new cases in Union County, 1 new death
  • 8 new cases in Webster County, 1 new death

GRDHD says these cases were investigated between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27.

According to the health department, COVID-19 community levels remain low in all counties, but officials say they're seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The health department also said that flu and other respiratory illnesses were widespread in all areas.

