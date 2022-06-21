Western Kentucky counties see 352 new positive COVID-19 cases for the week

 Skip to main content
...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Western Kentucky counties see 352 new positive COVID-19 cases for the week

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC+COVID.jpg

Several hundred new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in western Kentucky over the past week, according to the Green River District Health Department.

A report released Tuesday by GRDHD says that 352 new positive cases of the virus were identified within the past week.

Here are the GRDHD counties where the new cases were identified:

  • Daviess County: 182 new positive cases
  • Hancock County: 11 new positive cases
  • Henderson County: 82 new positive cases
  • McLean County: 12 new positive cases
  • Ohio County: 29 new positive cases
  • Union County: 16 new positive cases
  • Webster County: 21 new positive cases

GRDHD also said that one new COVID-19 death had occurred in Henderson County.

The newly reported cases were investigated between June 13 and June 19. According to GRDHD, the average number of new cases in the district for that period was 50.3 new cases a day.

