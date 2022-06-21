Western Kentucky counties see 352 new positive COVID-19 cases for the week

Several hundred new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in western Kentucky over the past week, according to the Green River District Health Department.
A report released Tuesday by GRDHD says that 352 new positive cases of the virus were identified within the past week.
Here are the GRDHD counties where the new cases were identified:
- Daviess County: 182 new positive cases
- Hancock County: 11 new positive cases
- Henderson County: 82 new positive cases
- McLean County: 12 new positive cases
- Ohio County: 29 new positive cases
- Union County: 16 new positive cases
- Webster County: 21 new positive cases
GRDHD also said that one new COVID-19 death had occurred in Henderson County.
The newly reported cases were investigated between June 13 and June 19. According to GRDHD, the average number of new cases in the district for that period was 50.3 new cases a day.