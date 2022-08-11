Coroner identifies 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identities of three individuals who were killed in a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana.
According to the coroner's office, the three people who died were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
The coroner's office says both Charles Hite and Martina Hite died at the hospital.
Jessica Teague's place of death is listed as 1012 N. Weinbach Ave.
The coroner's office says the victims' official cause and manner of death are pending autopsies, which are being scheduled.
Officials said that a fourth individual had been taken to the hospital for treatment after the explosion, but that their injuries were considered non-life threatening.