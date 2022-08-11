 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Coroner identifies 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

  • 0
Aftermath of Wednesday afternoon's explosion in Evansville

Aftermath of Wednesday afternoon's explosion in Evansville (Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identities of three individuals who were killed in a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana.

According to the coroner's office, the three people who died were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.

The coroner's office says both Charles Hite and Martina Hite died at the hospital.

Jessica Teague's place of death is listed as 1012 N. Weinbach Ave.

The coroner's office says the victims' official cause and manner of death are pending autopsies, which are being scheduled.

Officials said that a fourth individual had been taken to the hospital for treatment after the explosion, but that their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you