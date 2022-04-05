 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner Identifies Evansville Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run at Gas Station

  • Updated
  • 0
Conoco gas station Evansville hit-and-run

Conoco gas station at the corner of Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue where police said they found 33-year-old Megan Schaefer badly injured after a hit-and-run Sunday

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Sunday in Evansville, Indiana.

The coroner said 33-year-old Megan Schaefer of Evansville was the victim in Sunday night's hit-and-run.

Police previously said that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the hit-and-run.

They suspect 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez of stealing a car at the Conoco gas station at the intersection of Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue and then running Schaefer over.

As of the last update from the Evansville Police Department, the stolen car that hit Schaefer on Sunday night is still unaccounted for.

Police said they were also looking for another person of interest in connection to the investigation who was seen on security camera footage with Rodriguez.

The coroner's office ruled Schaefer's official cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

No other details are available right now. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Recommended for you