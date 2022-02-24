Coroner Identifies Fort Branch Woman as Victim in Fatal Highway 41 Crash

Authorities have released the identity of a southwest Indiana woman who was killed in a serious crash that happened on Highway 41 in Gibson County Wednesday.

The Gibson County Coroner's Office says the woman who died was 27-year-old Rachel Pennington of Fort Branch, Indiana.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 41 near Toyota in Princeton.

Investigators said Pennington was driving an SUV south on Highway 41 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go through the median and flip several times into the opposite lanes of travel. Pennington was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled and hit by an oncoming car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby and a man who were riding in the SUV with Pennington were also ejected from the vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital, but their current conditions are unknown.

According to the coroner, Pennington's official cause of death was blunt force trauma.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.