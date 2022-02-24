Coroner Identifies Fort Branch Woman as Victim in Fatal Highway 41 Crash

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fatal Feb 23 Highway 41 Crash in Gibson County

Authorities have released the identity of a southwest Indiana woman who was killed in a serious crash that happened on Highway 41 in Gibson County Wednesday.

The Gibson County Coroner's Office says the woman who died was 27-year-old Rachel Pennington of Fort Branch, Indiana.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 41 near Toyota in Princeton. 

Investigators said Pennington was driving an SUV south on Highway 41 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go through the median and flip several times into the opposite lanes of travel. Pennington was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled and hit by an oncoming car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby and a man who were riding in the SUV with Pennington were also ejected from the vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital, but their current conditions are unknown.

According to the coroner, Pennington's official cause of death was blunt force trauma.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

