Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville rollover crash

Tippecanoe Drive and S Green River Road in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday.

The coroner identified the man who died as 36-year-old Frederick D. Moore III of Evansville.

Moore passed away from his injuries at St. Vincent Hospital after the crash, which happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Circle K gas station on S. Green River Road and Tippecanoe Drive.

The coroner's office says Moore's official cause of death is multiple blunt force traumas.

Three other people were injured in the crash, but no update on their conditions has been made available at this time.

