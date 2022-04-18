Coroner identifies men killed in weekend Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identities of two people who died in a shooting that happened in Evansville over the weekend.
The coroner says the victims were 43-year-old Vito Acardo Allen and 50-year-old Thomas R. James.
According to the coroner's office, Allen died at the scene of the shooting, which happened at an apartment building on West Mill Road.
James died at the hospital after being taken there for treatment, the coroner's office said.
The shooting happened late Sunday night around 9:00 p.m.
Police said it appeared that both men had assaulted each other, and that no other suspects were being sought out at this time.
The coroner's office says that autopsies for both men will be held later Monday.
Anyone with more information on the double homicide is being asked to call the Evansville Police Department's Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979.